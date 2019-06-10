Vidor man killed in single car wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a single vehicle accident took place June 9 at about 4 a.m. on FM 1135 in Orange County.

DPS troopers' initial investigation shows a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on the rural road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, hitting a culvert. After striking the culvert, the vehicle went airbound, flipping end over end onto Interstate 10. The vehicle flipped across all eastbound traffic lanes and came to a stop on the center concrete barrier between eastbound and westbound lanes.

The driver, a 25-year-old Vidor man, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the PEace Hershel Stagner Jr. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was partially ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 23-year-old Vidor woman, was transported by life flight to a Beaumont hospital with serious injuries. The woman was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers are working to determine the contributing factors to the fatal crash.