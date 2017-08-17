Vidor man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges

A 36-year-old Vidor man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Aug. 16.

Jonathan Derick Hickey pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine Aug. 16 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin.

According to information presented in court, in January 2017, law enforcement officers observed Hickey meet with the driver of another vehicle in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in West Orange and then move to the Wendy’s parking lot. Deputies observed what they believed to be a drug transaction between the two drivers. The driver of the other vehicle was pulled over and a drug dog was called to the scene. The K-9 gave a positive alert signifying there were illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search revealed approximately one ounce of methamphetamine in the console.

The driver advised that he had just received the methamphetamine from Hickey and that Hickey had another eight ounces of marijuana in his vehicle. Hickey was then stopped, and a search of the vehicle revealed cash, a meth pipe, approximately 12 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana and pills. A search a Hickey’s residence in Vidor also revealed a semi-automatic rifle, a sawed-off shotgun and a semi-automatic pistol along with additional drug paraphernalia, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Hickey was indicted by a federal grand jury on Apr. 5. Under federal statutes, he faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle S. Englade.

Hickey has a history of drug arrests, and has been featured in The Examiner previously. A criminal database search revealed Hickey has previous convictions for drug charges on his record, including prior incidents involving methamphetamine.

