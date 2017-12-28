Vidor police arrest two after chase

Vidor Police have two people in custody after a chase, according to a release from the Vidor Police Department.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, at about 2:30 p.m., a Vidor Police officer noticed a vehicle that matched the description of an individual that had an outstanding felony warrant. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the 100 block of West Freeway by North Archie Street, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said in a statement.

At this time, the Trans Am accelerated northbound on North Archie Street. The vehicle continued to attempt to elude law enforcement traveling southbound on North Main Street before making its way to westbound I-10.

The vehicle traveled westbound on I-10 until it exited via the downtown distributor. The vehicle then made its way back onto I-10 eastbound, exiting at Claiborne and turning left onto North Tram Road.

The vehicle finally came to a stop at the dead end of Daniels Street in rural Orange County. The front seat passenger and driver exited the vehicle and ran into the woods. Officers later located these individuals in a home nearby.

Devin Andrews was arrested on a a warrant for possession of dangerous drugs and has been charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Rosemary Andrews was arrested on warrants for class B theft bond forfeiture and felony theft and has been charged with evading arrest and detention.

- Vidor Police Department