Vidor storm cleanup progresses as deadline nears

Since The Examiner’s Oct. 19 report regarding debris pickup around the area, Vidor City Manager Mike Kunst says his city has seen progress in the county-contracted cleanup process, and wants residents to be aware of the upcoming Nov. 13 deadline to move Harvey-related refuse into the public right-of-way.

Kunst also said that the city is taking applications to assist its residents who are not able to move their debris from private property into the right-of-way on their own. Interested residents must submit a right-of-entry waiver for city agents to access the property and hold the city harmless for any damage caused by the cleanup. The forms are available at City Hall, 1395 N. Main St. in Vidor, and through a link on the city website, www.cityofvidor.com. Forms should be signed by the record property owner or an authorized agent of the owner. Signed forms must be returned to City Hall or e-mailed to streets [at] cityofvidor [dot] com.

“We’re not the ones driving the train; the county is,” Kunst said regarding local debris pickup procedures. “Some neighborhoods have had one pass (of debris pickup) when others have had four. What we’re doing now is identifying people who need help pushing the debris into the right-of-way.”

Vidor Mayor Robert Viator warned residents via Facebook about the possibility that heavy equipment used to assist property owners in moving debris to the right-of-way could cause property damage.

“Let’s be clear,” the mayor’s post reads. “Our equipment will possibly put ruts in your yard. Good chance it will pull grass up. The city will not be responsible for those issues. We are offering to help get your debris removed. If this is a service you would like to have done, please come sign this form at City Hall.”

The scope of the project is limited, and there is no set timeline for city-assisted debris removal. However, the deadline to have the debris pushed into the right-of-way is approaching. Kunst said he was told during a meeting with the contractor that deadline is Monday, Nov. 13.

Contact Kunst at (409) 769-5473 or mkunst [at] cityofvidor [dot] com with any questions or concerns.

Jefferson County

Greg Fountain with the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management says Jefferson County contractors have started their third and final pass for eligible Harvey-related debris.

Those who still have white goods such as refrigerators, freezers and stoves or any other eligible debris on the right-of-way that has not been picked up should call the debris hotline at (888) 721-4372. If there is eligible debris located on your property that cannot be put on the county right-of-way, a right-of-entry form must be filled out. Call (407) 450-1886 to get information on how to get this form filled out. Otherwise, our debris removal contractors will not be able to come on private roads or property to remove debris caused by Harvey.

For businesses, the county is only allowed one pass for commercial debris and would ask that you call (407) 450-1886 to ensure your eligible debris is not missed. The cities of Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland, Port Neches and Groves are not included as they have their own debris contractors.