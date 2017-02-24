Vidor teen dismembers hand

Vidor Police responded to the 900 block of Sarver Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11:40 a.m. to a call that a 17-year-old male had dismembered his right hand at the forearm with a radial arm saw. The teen was taken by ambulance to a landing zone where a medical transport helicopter could take him to UTMB Galveston, according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll, but was then re-routed to St. Elizabeth Hospital due to the life-threatening conditions he sustained. Carroll said he didn't know if the teen's hand could be saved.

Police are not releasing the teen's name, but did say that he was believed to be mentally disturbed and was just released from a mental hospital before the accident occurred.