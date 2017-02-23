Vidor teen tries to dismember arm

Vidor Police responded to the 900 block of Sarver Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11:40 a.m. to a call that a 17-year-old male was trying to dismember his right arm with a radial arm saw. The teen was taken by ambulance to a landing zone where a medical transport helicopter could take him to UTMB Galveston, according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll, but was then re-routed to St. Elizabeth Hospital due to the life-threatening conditions he sustained.

Carroll said police are not releasing the teen's name, but did say that he was believed to be mentally disturbed and was just released from a mental hospital before the accident occurred.