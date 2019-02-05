Vidor traffic stop leads to pursuit

After fleeing from Vidor police, an Orange County man is now facing charges a number of criminal charges.

According to information from the Vidor Police Department, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Saturday, Feb. 2, in the 1000 block of N. Main Street on a Ford Mustang. The vehicle attempted to elude police prior to the stop being initiated by turning into nearby parking lots. When the VPD officer activated his emergency lights, the vehicle returned to Main Street and headed south.

The Mustang came to a stop shortly thereafter in the 900 block of N. Archie. Officers immediately exited their patrol unit and instructed the driver, identified as Branden Aaron Holeman, 39, to get out of his vehicle. Instead of comply with the officers, Holeman accelerated away.

Holeman came to a second stop a short distance later near the intersection of N. Archie and Filmore. Officers again attempted to get the Holeman out of the vehicle, to which Holeman refused. Holeman was eventually removed from his vehicle and placed under arrest.

A search of his vehicle netted two pistols, one of which was stolen, and 5.7 grams of methamphetamine. Holeman was booked into Orange County Jail on evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. His bonds total $45,000.

VPD reported Holeman was previously arrested on Dec. 12, 2018 for possession of marijuana, evading arrest/detention, possession of a prohibited weapon (sawed off shotgun) and felon in possession of a firearm.