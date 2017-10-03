Vinton parents starved, locked up their four children

Sept. 22, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a possible cruelty to a juvenile.

Upon deputies' arrival, they were advised by hospital staff that they were currently treating a 5 year old girl who was having a seizure.

The staff also advised deputies the girl had several sores, bruises, and rashes covering her body. It was also discovered the girl was malnourished and had a lacerated kidney.

The following day, Sept. 23, after further investigation, the girl’s mother, Tammi S. Campbell, 40, of Vinton, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile. She was released the next day on a $15,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

During the investigation, detectives also learned there were three other children, ages 9, 7, and 3, living in the home with the 5 year old girl. Detectives arrived at the residence in Vinton and discovered the home to be unkempt, with animal urine and feces throughout the residence.

On Sept. 25, detectives interviewed the father of all 4 children, Brian S. Fisher, 40, Vinton, LA, who stated at times all the kids were locked inside their bedrooms, where the windows were nailed shut and covered with garbage bags. Detectives also learned that when the children were locked in their rooms they were without food or water for several hours, sometimes overnight and into the morning.

Later the same day, Campbell, who is also mother to the three other children, was rearrested and additionally charged with three counts of cruelty to a juvenile. Fisher was also arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile and three counts of cruelty to a juvenile. Fisher and Campbell were both booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Ronald Ware set Campbell’s bond at $225,000 and Fisher’s bond at $325,000.

The 5 year old girl was transferred to a hospital in New Orleans. The children were placed in state custody by the Department of Children and Family Services.

— Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office