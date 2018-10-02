Voter Registrar releases deadline warning

Allison Nathan Getz, Jefferson County Voter Registrar, has announced that individuals who wish to vote in the Nov. 6 election must register or make necessary corrections to their name and/or address, on or before Tuesday, Oct. 9.

According to a statement by Getz, Jefferson County residents may register in person at the Jefferson County Courthouse at 1149 Pearl Street in Beaumont, the Mid-County Tax Office at 4605 Jerry Ware Drive in Nederland, or at the Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, located at 525 Lakeshore Drive in Port Arthur. Several deputy voter registrars are also working throughout the community to register individuals.

If you have a name or address change, or are unsure of your status, call (409) 835-VOTE (8683) or (409) 985-VOTE (8683). All new Voter Registration Applications and changes to your name and/or address must have the date indicated by the post office cancellation mark on or before Oct. 9.