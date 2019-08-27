VPD officer bit, dog shot

On Aug. 25, at about 11:45 a.m., the Vidor Police Department received a call regarding two aggressive dogs in the 500 block fo Alamo. The caller advised that the two animals were in his yard acting in an aggressive manner.

Upon arrival, VPD reports, the officer did not see the dogs. As she went to make contact with the complainant in his front yard, the dogs charged the officer from the yard next door. The officer deployed her Taser with no effect on the dogs. As she turned to retreat toward her patrol vehicle, one of the canines bit her on her left forearm. The officer discharged her firearm, missing the dog and stopping the attack.

The dogs retreated back to their yard as the officer made her way to her vehicle, taking a defensive position behind the driver's door. The dogs approached the front of her vehicle before coming at her from the rear of the vehicle. The officer discharged her firearm again, this time striking one of the dogs. The second ran away. The animal that was shot died at the scene and the second was taken into custody by animal control.

The officer was transported to a local mediccal facility for treatment for the dog bite. According to VPD, neither animal had a rabies vaccination and they are currently awaiting the results of the rabies testing and quarantine.

The investigation showed the dogs had broken through the gate of their enclosed backyard. The attack took place in the complainant's front yard and roadway.