Warrant issued for sex offender wanted since 2004

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has issued a warrant for the arrest of a sex offender who has lived in Beaumont and Lufkin, the department said in a release.

Troy James Allison, 64, is wanted for failure to comply with his supervision. He was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 1978, according to the Texas Sex Offender Registry.

Allison was arrested after confronted a 22 year-old female at a Houston apartment complex in 1977, struck her in the head with a revolver and abducted her to another location where he raped her at gunpoint, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety's top 10 ten most wanted list. He was sentenced to 75 years, but was paroled in 2003 and has been wanted since 2004.

Allison was also convicted of assault in 1973 and indecency with a child in 1976, according to DPS.

He was last seen in the Lufkin area and has family in the Houston and Conroe areas. Allison is currently wanted by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for violating parol and by the Lufkin Police Department for failing to register as a sex offender.

Allison has been employed as a pipe fitter, welder and meat cutter, in addition to serving in the US Marine Corps.

The letters "USMC" and "ZAN" are tattooed on the outside of his upper right arm.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, the department said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 866-680-6667 or to Crime Stoppers online using the P3 Tips app.