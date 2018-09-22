When an officer goes down, the 100 Club is there for the family

It was a day just as typical as any other before she got “the call.” Elena Wagstaff (Kelley) knew what her husband signed up for when he took the oath of a police officer; he would always be on the front lines of a dangerous situation, always in the path of harm’s way, always rushing to disaster even as others are running from it. Somehow, though, he always came home. That was, until a typical day turned tragic.

“Wesley’s accident was on Aug. 5, 2003,” Elena remembers. “He was en route to a call and he had a head-on collision that morning.”

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden Wesley Warren Wagstaff, a 10-year veteran officer, was killed in the accident. After that, Elena can’t recall much of that day.

“The first night, all these things are going through your mind,” she said. What would she do now? A widowed mom of a high school student, Elena was distraught and scared. What would she do without Wesley; how would she plan a funeral for a husband who she just saw leave for work hours before; where would she get the money to survive? “It was a lot to think about – very overwhelming.”

The next day, Elena had visitors.

“They called my husband’s partner, Michael Boone, and wanted to come to our house and talk with us,” Elena said of her introduction to the 100 Club of Southeast Texas. The non-profit organization was founded to aid families of fallen first responders in Beaumont and bordering communities, but Elena never knew what that would mean to her life. “I knew the 100 Club existed but I didn’t really understand. It’s hard to explain that you just don’t know, or think, about this until something happens.

“I know the 100 Club works on a daily basis as far as helping first responders. They go beyond when an officer loses his life.”

At that first meeting, the small group of 100 Club representatives who visited her in her darkest hour gave Elena and the couple’s son, Kyle, support, understanding, and enough funds to allow the family to make plans for the fallen officer’s funeral without having to stress over money.

“They presented us with a $50,000 check that day,” Elena said. With all the other concerns on her mind, the immediate cash flow “took the financial burden off our family and allowed me to do what I needed to do.”...

To read the full story, as well as the full edition, subscribe and read online at www.theexaminer.com/print-version or purchase The Examiner where Southeast Texas newspapers are sold.