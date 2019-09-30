Winnie man indicted on bestiality charges

According to the probable cause affidavit of Jefferson County District Attorney Investigator Marcelo Molfino and Houston Inestigator V. Lagunas, 74-year-old James T. White "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly" committed the felony offense resulting in the indictments on Oct. 9, 2017, "by aiding someone or observing them in the commission of these crimes; permitting these crimes to occur on property owned by the person; and advertising or accepting an animal with the intent to commit these crimes."

Molfino reported that he was made aware of a case in Houston, where investigators were looking into the Houston-resident suspects that took part in the Jefferson County incidents.

Lagunas had obtained and served a search warrant to Google Inc. for a request to provide information on accounts pertaining to co-defendant Kevin Cook, Molfino swore in his affidavit. Upon the receipt of the requested data from Google, and in the following review of material, there were "several pictures and videos showing co-defendant Kevin Cook along with co-defendant Rebekah Little engaging in sexual acts with dogs."

The alleged sex acts performed with the dogs were graphic and vividly described in the affidavit.

On July 23 of this year, Lagunas met with Little in Houston where it was learned that she and Cook met White through a website dedicated to such endeavors. Little stated White had scheduled appointments with the two at his residence in Winnie to have sex with his dogs.

Little and Cook arrived at White’s Winnie home and, according to the affidavit, "Co-defendant Rebekah Little stated co-defendant Kevin Cook and her had sex with two dogs each on the same day."

Little said that White brought one dog out at a time and was present and allowing the crimes to occur inside his residence. She also described the canines, which matched the description of the animals seen in the materials received from Google.

"Defendant James T. White is shown on the videos and pictures wearing blue long sleeve button up shirt and blue jean pants,"the affidavit says. wrote.