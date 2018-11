At 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 30, Port Arthur Police responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of New Orleans Ave.

During the disturbance a 30-year-old female hit a 20-year-old female with a car. The victim sustained visible injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s hospital for treatment. After the investigation by Port Arthur Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, the suspect, Ausha McKayla Bonton, was arrested for Aggravated Assault.