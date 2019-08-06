Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

Beaumont police officers were called to the 300 block of Pinchback Road on Aug. 4, in reference to a victim of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man with a lacerations to his neck and chest. He was reportedly bleeding profusely. Beaumont EMS transported the man to St. Elizabeth for treatment.

Through BPD's investigation, it was determined the victim was involved in a verbal disturbance with his girlfriend, Thomasina Everett, 34, of Beaumont. During the altercation, Everett grabbed a large kitchen knife and assaulted the victim. She was arrested for family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility,