Woman assaulted in PA

Sept. 30, at about 4 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Orange Avenue in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, they discovered a 33-year-old Beaumont woman had been assaulted and sustained serious bodily injury. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Officers detained a 51-year-old Port Arthur man at the scene of the incident. He was transported to the Port Arthur Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives. The suspect was then transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was booked in for aggravated assault.

PAPD reports the investigation is ongoing by the Criminal Investigations Division.