Woman in critical condition following shooting

April 16 Update:

Officers received a call at about 6:30 p.m. providing information that LeNoire was in a residence at the corner of Fletcher and Virgil streets. Officers responded to home and in speaking with the homeowner, were able to verify LeNoire was inside. Officers set up a perimeter and were able to call the suspect out and take him into custody.

He was arrested for aggravated assault. According to BPD, the charge will be upgraded to murder if he is indicted by a grand jury.

April 15 Update:

BPD reports the victim of the April 13 shooting died as a result of her injuries. She has been identified as Pamela Thibodeaux, 37, of Beaumont. Officers have obtained an aggravated arrest warrant for Dion Lenoire, 36, of Beaumont. The charge will be upgraded to murder.

Anyone with information of Lenoire's location is asked to call BPD at (409) 832-1234, or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.

Previous reporting:

The Beaumont Police Department are investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday, April 13. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Church Street in reference to a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim inside a residence. Beaumont EMS also responded to the scene and transported the female victim to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.