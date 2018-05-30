Woman dies in another auto/pedestrian accident Vidor

At approximately 5:45 a.m. Monday, May 28, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers received a report of an auto-pedestrian crash near the intersection of FM 105 and West Circle Road in Vidor.

Initial reports indicate that a 2015 Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound on FM 105. A pedestrian was walking in the middle of the roadway and walked into the path of the Ford.

The pedestrian, Megan Gail Freeman, 56, of Vidor, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton.

The driver of the Ford, Adam Musslewhite, 38, of Kirbyville, was not injured in the crash.

An auto-pedestrian accident in on Main Street in Vidor sent a 59-year-old woman to a local hospital in critical condition on May 15.

— DPS