Woman found shot by boyfriend

A woman was found allegedly shot by her boyfriend shortly after midnight Thursday, Dec. 6, in the 2400 block of Julian Drive, according to a statement from Port Arthur Police.

After being dispatched, Port Arthur Police officers arrived to find a female victim had been shot multiple times by her estranged boyfriend. The victim was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. Member of the Port Arthur Police Department (PAPD) Criminal Investigations Division were contacted and took over the scene. This incident is currently under investigation by PAPD Criminal Investigations Division.