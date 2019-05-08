Woman stabbed in PA apartment

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on May 6, 2019 - 11:36am
The Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to the Turtle Creek Apartments in reference to a reported stabbing. 

Upon arrival, officers found a suspect went to the female victim's apartment and confronted her about another male being inside her home. It was reported that he forcefully pushed her against a wall while wielding a knife. During the altercation, the victim was cut with the knife and sustained a small laceration to the arm. 

The victim was treated and released by Acadian Ambulance. The suspect was identifieed as Hermionn Ratcliff III and was arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon. he was transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

