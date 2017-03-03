Woman wanted for striking officer with car turns herself in

The Port Arthur woman wanted for hitting a Port Arthur officer with her car turned herself in Feb. 26, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marcus McLellan.

PAPD police had been searching for Patrice Young, 37, since Feb. 12, when she allegedly stole a flatscreen TV from the Bridge City Walmart, Port Arthur Police Chief Patrick Melvin said in a press conference on Feb. 13.

Port Arthur Police responded to a request from Bridge City police in locating the car involved in the theft. Officers confronted Young at Cedar Ridge Apartments in Port Arthur, where she struck an officer with her car and fled the scene, according to a PAPD statement.

Young was taken into the custody of Jefferson County Jail at 6:17 p.m. on Feb. 26 and she is currently being held on bonds totaling $200,000 for assault of a public servant.

Young was still on the inmate list and had not bonded out as of March 1.

The officer went into surgery the night of Feb. 12 and is now out of the hospital, according to PAPD.