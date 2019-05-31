Woman's death ruled a homicide

The death that was initially suspected to have been caused by fire at a Lumberton residence has been labeled as a homicide, according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

According to police information, 71-year-old Janice Dill Sherwood was found after first responders extinguished a home fire on Thursday, May 23. Following the results of a preliminary autopsy, Sherwood's death was determined to be a result of a homicide.

Lumberton police are working with neighboring agencies to investigate and anyone with information relating to the fire or Sherwood's death is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477) or Lumberton PD at (409) 755-3400.