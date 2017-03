A worker who fell 25 feet from the Rainbow Bridge was not seriously injured, Orange County Sheriff Capt. Dennis Marlow said.

"Essentially, he unhooked his harness and slipped," Marlow said. "He fell about 25 feet. He was sore but they took him to the hospital just to be checked out."

"By the time our deputy got out there, they were already transporting him to be checked out," he said.