Worker's arm amputated in industrial accident

On Friday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. the Pinehurst Police Department received a 9-1-1 call in reference to an industrial accident at a machine shop located on Strickland Drive in Pinehurst. Pinehurst Police Department, Pinehurst Fire and Rescue and Acadian Ambulance Service responded to the incident. Once on scene, it was discovered that a 55-year-old white male had his arm amputated while servicing a piece of industrial equipment. The victim was transported by Acadian Air Med to Herman Hospital-Houston where his condition is unknown. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) was notified and an investigation into the incident is in progress.