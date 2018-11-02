Workforce Solutions gets added location

Individuals and businesses seeking Workforce Solutions services in south Jefferson County will soon have a new facility to access employment programs and services. The new Workforce Solutions Center will open Monday, Nov. 5 and is located at 4680 FM 365 near Twin City Highway.

The brand new 12,000-square-foot building will house all Workforce Solutions job seeker and employer services that were previously located in the Jefferson City Shopping Center since 1999. The location will have computer access for job search and other resources for both job seekers and employers including the Texas Veterans Commission staff, Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Adult Education Services.

“We are thrilled to be able to open the new Port Arthur Center to better assist those looking for employment or job skills training,” said Marilyn Smith, executive director Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas. “The new center also offers local employers dedicated spaces to conduct hiring events, interviews, and orientation training sessions. They can also meet with Business Solutions specialists on opportunities we have to support their employment needs.” Smith added the recent building procurement was in conjunction with the end of the lease.

The Port Arthur Workforce Center offers job assistance to individuals seeking employment or assistance with employment barriers at no cost to job seekers. Computer access is available for Work-in-Texas job searches, career exploration, resume assistance and other employment-related services. The Center will also host monthly workshops designed to boost job seekers interview skills in addition to Adult Education courses and English-as-Second Language (ESL) classes. Business owners and manager are also encouraged to take advantage of programs offered such as Work Opportunity Tax Credits and On-the-Job Training programs.

A ribbon cutting by the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Thursday, Dec 6, at 9 a.m.