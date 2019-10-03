Wreck causes electrical outage near Home Depot

Entergy Texas crews are on the scene making repairs to a utility pole that was struck during a collision. The Beaumont Police Department said a black SUV struck a pole on the Eastex service road near Home Depot, breaking the pole causing utility lines to fall. The lines were struck by an 18-wheeler and caused an outage in the nearby vicinity.

The service road will likely be shut down as repairs are made with an estimated restoration time of about 7 p.m.