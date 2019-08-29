Wreck shuts down I-10

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle wreck at about 3 p.m. on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County. The crash was approximately three miles east of the Jefferson-County Chambers County line.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicated that a 2011 Kia SUV was traveling westbound on I-10 at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions and lost control. The Kia struck a concrete wall and spun into a semi-trailer and another vehicle. A total of seven vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Kia, a 33-year-old Lumberton woman, was transported to a Winnie hospital with minor injuries. The child passenger was transported to Texas Children's hospital in Houston for observation.

One other driver received minor injuries during the wreck and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were shut down for about two hours.