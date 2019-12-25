Years long investigation leads to Deweyville drug bust

The Texas Department of Public Safety and partnering law enforcement agencies arrested five suspects while serving a search warrant as a result of a 30-month investigation into the manufacture, distribution and possession of methamphetamines.

The DPS led investigaiton began in June 2017 when Criminal Investigations Division special agents initiated an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamines and other illegal narcotics in the Deweyville area and surrounding communities. As a result of the warrants served, investigators seized a distributable amount of Xanax and other illegal narcotics and two weapons - a rifle and shot gun - from the 800 block of CR 4181.

DPS special agents, Highway Patrol K-9, SWAT, SRT and Aircraft Operations, along with the ATF, DEA, FBI and Newton County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspects on several narcotics-related charges.

Patricia Frazier, 64, Scott Frazier, 20, Curtis Pittman, 44, Heather Nolan, 30, and Gaylin Thompson, 42, were transported to the Newton County Jail.