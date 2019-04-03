Young teen struck by stray bullet

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on April 1, 2019 - 9:01am
Young teen struck by stray bullet

The Beaumont Police Department reported on Friday, March 29, at about 11:15 p.m. officers responded to a residene in the 1800 block of Rivercrest in reference to a victim of a shooting. 

Their preliminary investigation showed a number of suspects fired shots near the residence with at least one round entering the residence and striking a 13-year-old victim inside the home. The victim was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to a Houston area hospital for treatment. 

At this time the injuries areee not believed to be life-threatening. Multiple individuals were around the area during the incident and BPD says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).

