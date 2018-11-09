Athletic Edge Sports to host baseball workshop

Hardin County’s only indoor training facility Athletic Edge Sports in Lumberton will host a baseball workshop with former MLB player Aaron Newcomb on Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Newcomb was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2012. He spent several years pitching in the professional ranks for the Burlington Bees, Washington Wild Things and Gateway Grizzlies.

The two-hour fundamental workshop is for ages 6 and older and costs $25. Call (409) 227-4646 for registration or view athleticedgetrainityfacility.com

Located at 118 Country Lane Drive in Lumberton, Athletic Edge Sports is a 6,000-square foot indoor facility with a turf surface, four batting lanes, defensive area with dedicated space for speed and agility training and development with Brittany O’Pry.

“We are dedicated to working with little league players, travel ball organizations or individuals looking to develop their skills,” said owner Cody Williams. “We are an independent training facility that also offers travel baseball teams in the area memberships that allow them to have organized team practices. We support all involvement when it comes to youth sports and being active and healthy.”

Classes are also available Monday (speed and agility), Tuesday (infield training for baseball and softball), Wednesday (open training), Thursday (strength and conditioning), and Friday (hitting/pitching mechanics from 6-7:15 p.m.

Athletic Edge Sports also provides free public workshops for CPR, healthy habits, and education for parents on youth maintenance, which keeps throwing arms healthy. A women’s self-defense class is also being planned for December.

For more information, view athleticedgetrainingfacility.com and Athletic Edge Sports on Facebook.