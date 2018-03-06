Beaumont to host 1st eSports video game tournament

The City of Beaumont is hosting the area’s first major eSports spectator event on Saturday, April 28 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Theatre.

The greatest fighting game contenders from around the area will compete in an eSports showdown to see who will triumph as the champion of Southeast Texas. Gamers will compete in three games — Street Fighter V, Injustice 2, and Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U gaming system.

eSports (competitive videogaming) is a rapidly growing billion dollar industry and this is the first large-scale event of its kind in Beaumont.

The event is family-friendly and attendees can expect interactive experiences throughout the evening, which includes a showcase tournament of Dragonball FighterZ, a cosplay contest, food trucks, giveaways and more, with the main event taking place on stage in the theater at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale March 20 and are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at the Civic Center box office.