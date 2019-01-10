Bruce inducted into Museum of the Gulf Coast

Beaumont native Jay Bruce is a three-time Major League Baseball All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and will soon begin spring training with the Seattle Mariners. The 31-year-old Bruce can also add Hall of Fame to his resume.

The West Brook graduate was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame wing inside the Museum of the Gulf Coast in Port Arthur on Jan. 5 in front of 100s of family, friends and former high school teammates.

Bruce was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds out of high school in the first round of the MLB Draft (12th overall) in 2005. He was named the Minor League Player of the Year in 2007 and was called up by the Reds in 2008. In his big league debut, Bruce went 3-for-3 against Pittsburgh with two singles, a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.

He spent 2008-16 with the Reds making the All-Star team three times in 2011, 2012 and 2016. Bruce hit a walk-off home run against the Astros in 2010 to help the Reds with the National League Central division.

Bruce also played for the Cleveland Indians and New York Mets, and was traded in December by the Mets to Seattle with several other players. He is in his second year of a three-year contract valued at $39 million.

“If I have a message for everyone, whether you are the kid chasing the dream or someone who is in a position to help the kid chase the dream — my advice would be to do it,” said an emotional Bruce.