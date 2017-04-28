Cardinal football hosts Night of Champions
There’s been a whirlwind of changes since Mike Schultz arrived as the new head football coach earlier this year and a major point of emphasis under Schultz is that players get stronger by spending more time in the weight room.
With that said, Schultz and the coaching staff hosted a first for the Lamar football team — Night of Champions — on April 25, which is a strength and conditioning showcase that saw several members of the team square off in bench press, squats and deadlift at Provost Umphrey Stadium in front of fans.
“The weight room is a way to prepare these kids to play,” said Schultz. “The coaching staff tracks every kid’s progress in the weight room and we have expectations for them to improve. This training program allows them to get stronger each lift.”
Players competing included incoming seniors Matthew Tillett, Jaylon Bowden, Matt Oubre, Manasseh Miles; juniors Seth Adams, Dedrick Gardner, Zach Roberts; and sophomores Rodney Randle, Daniel Crosley, Donovan Jackson, David Crosley, Austin Moore, Adam Morse, William McVay.
Randle Jr., a Beaumont Ozen product, set a new Lamar football record for defensive backs with a deadlift of 321 lbs. Miles set a new football record by a defensive end with a deadlift of 341 lbs. Morse put his name in the quarterback record book with a 460-pound squat and Moore tied a linebacker record with a bench press of 405 lbs.
“We have been working our butts off in the weight room,” said Randle. “This was a great experience for us to come out here on the field and work the weights in front of fans. The tempo has been really fast for us under the new coaches, but I really love them. It’s been great.”
Schultz added the strength showcase was a part of establishing a new culture for Lamar football.
Softball
The Cardinals gave the 13th-ranked Baylor Lady Bears all they could ask for before dropping a 4-1 decision at the LU Softball Complex on April 25.
LU (23-24) had their chances against the Lady Bears (37-9), but couldn’t capitalize as Lamar stranded 10 base runners on the day, six of them in scoring position.
“We didn’t get the timely hits,” said Holly Bruder. “If you want to beat a good team, you have to take advantage of your opportunities. We didn’t do that. Your big hitters have to drive those runs home.”
Lamar, now 23-24 overall (13-8 in Southland Conference), will play at Incarnate Word (9-36, 4-17) in San Antonio for three games with a double-header on Friday, April 28 at 4 p.m. Game 3 will be played on Saturday at noon.
Track & field
Jannika John posted the second-best time in Lamar University history in the women’s 10,000-meters and led the Cardinals from Stanford’s Cardinal Classic.
John and Evelyn Chavez were the only two Cardinals at Stanford as the rest of the team stayed in Texas and went to Baylor to compete in the Michael Johnson Invitational.
John recorded her personal best time of 34:16.11 in the 10k, which follows only Midde Hamrin’s time of 33:10.11 set in 1980. Her previous time led the league, so the senior will keep hold of the best time in the conference, and now ranks 23rd in the West Region.
Chavez followed John with a 36:08.47 time, which was fifth at the meet.
At Baylor, Thai Williams and Deja Phillips put up high marks in the women’s long jump. Williams won the event with her second-best mark of 19 feet, 11.75 inches, and Phillips followed behind just off the medal stand in fourth at 19 feet, 3.5 inches. Williams went on to notch another top 10 finish in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 8.75 inches.
Meagan Menifee and Kyara Levi both notched bests in an LU uniform in the women’s 100-meter hurdles. Menifee was 24th with a 14.66 time, followed by Levi’s 14.94 time.
Women’s golf
Lamar freshman Elodie Chapelet posted her ninth top-five finish in as many career starts, tying for fourth place at the Southland Conference Championship that concluded April 19 at the Woodforest Golf Club.
Chapelet shot an even-par 71 on the 6,191-yard layout as the Cardinals moved up one spot on the leaderboard to finish fourth, as LU came up short in its bid for a fifth straight Southland Conference title. The Cardinals finished with a three-round total of 45-over-par 897. Houston Baptist, which started the day with a commanding lead, held on for a one-stroke victory over Central Arkansas. The Huskies were 14-over-par 298 on Wednesday to finish at 29-over 881.
“As a team, we are not happy with our result,” said coach Jessica Steward. “We’ll take a few days off and then start looking ahead to next year.”
Lexi Brooks of Houston Baptist earned medalist honors with a 54-hole total of 3-under-par 210.
“I know Elodie is disappointed with her overall finish, but as a freshman competing in her first conference championship, it’s a very respectable performance,” Steward said.
Wenny Chang, the defending Southland Conference champion and two-time Southland Conference Player of the year, ended her LU career by finishing tied for 20th at 227.
“We’ll be keeping our eyes on the conference results from across the nation, and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed,” Steward said.
The regional selections will be announced later this month. The regionals are scheduled for May 8-10 at four different locations.
Women’s hoops
The Lady Cards have finalized dates for its 2017 summer camps at the Montagne Center on the LU campus.
An individual offensive and defensive skills camp for girls from ages 6 to 17 is scheduled for June 6-9. An elite camp for varsity-level players will take place on June 10. The individual skills camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6-8, and from 9 a.m. until noon on June 9. The cost of the camp is $185 per camper with a $50 deposit. Each camper receives a camp T-shirt, lunch, personal written evaluations, a shooting evaluation and a camp certificate. There will be certificates for contest winners.
Those attending the camp should wear basketball shorts, the camp T-shirt and comfortable athletic shoes.
The elite camp will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. June 10. The fee is $100, with a $50 deposit. Campers will learn one-on-one moves, team concepts, 3-on-3 concepts along with proper shooting techniques and how to utilize the triple-threat position.
Campers will learn from LU head coach Robin Harmony and her staff and will get to interact with members of the 2016-17 LU women’s basketball team, which went 22-8 and competed in the Women’s Basketball Invitational, the fifth time in the past eight seasons the Cardinals have competed in a national postseason tournament.
For information about the LU women’s basketball summer camps, contact director of basketball operations Cameron Miles (409) 880-1740 or view lamarwomensbasketballcamps.com.
Baseball
Lamar downed Texas Southern 3-2 in their final midweek regular season game on April 25.
Galen Andrews – who returned from an injury he suffered in March – tossed an inning and Tanner Driskill (4) earned a save with his work in the ninth inning. Ryan Johnson (2-1) started the game for the Cardinals and pitched four solid innings with just one inning of trouble. He allowed two runs with four hits and a walk.
“After the last four games we’ve had pitching-wise, it was great to come back home and pitch pretty well,” said head coach Will Davis. “Ryan was as good as he’s been since he got back. This was a great opportunity for him to get back out there and pitch for us. It was great to have someone go four innings.”
He was force for the Cardinals from the cleanup spot over the week, and for it Trey Silvers was voted as the Southland Conference’s Hitter of the Week, the league for April 24.
The senior from Manvel was 7-of-15 at the plate over a four-game span, and led or tied the lead for the Cardinals in runs (5), RBI (6), doubles (2), home runs (3), average (.467), slugging (1.200), on-base percentage (.579) and walks (3).
His crowning achievement of the was the second game of the Abilene Christian series when the senior blasted three home runs in a single game, tying a school record shared by Sam Bumpers, David Moore, Micah Hoffpauir, Justin Wise and Jason Klam.
“Trey has really put together some great at-bats and his hitting that second-half stride like he did last year,” said Will Davis. “He was force at the plate this weekend and we don’t win that series without him.”
He is the third Cardinal to be named Hitter of the Week this season, joining Reid Russell from week two and Chad Fleischman from week six. Lamar is the only school this season to have three hitters of the week so far this season.
The Cards (25-17, 11-10) will host Nicholls (21-21, 8-10) for a three-game conference series beginning Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. LU has a 19-4 home record this season at Vincent-Beck Stadium.
Lamar will travel to Houston on Wednesday, May 3 to face Rice (16-25) at 6:30 p.m. The Cards defeated Rice 10-4 on March 7 in Beaumont.