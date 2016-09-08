Cardinals travel to nationally ranked Houston on Saturday

Squandering a 14-3 halftime lead in the season opener at home Sept. 3 against FCS No. 16 Coastal Carolina, the Lamar Cardinals were outscored 35-0 in the second half to lose 38-14.

“I like the energy that we played with in the opening half,” said head coach Ray Woodard. “I liked our mindset at halftime, and the way we started the third quarter. We had the ball and we were driving in the third quarter, and I thought if we could punch it in here, we can really start to disrupt what they want to do offensively. All of a sudden an interception, the ball goes the other way and we couldn’t overcome it. I wasn’t particularly happy with any of our three phases of the game after that.”

One of the lone bright spots for Lamar came with senior running back Kade Harrington, who ran for 207 yards and two scores.

Lamar will next travel to Houston on Saturday, Sept. 10, to face the FBS No. 6 Cougars at TDECU Stadium with kickoff set for 11 a.m. Houston is coming off an impressive 33-23 win over previously No. 3 ranked Oklahoma.

“It’s really important if we fashion ourselves to be like the big-time programs in the country,” said Houston head coach Tom Herman about filling TDECU Stadium for the home opener against Lamar. “It does not matter who the opponent is or what’s on the helmet and jersey. Their fans, students and alumni come to support and watch their teams play. This will be a very good litmus test for our fans, alumni and students on if you want to be this or not.”

Houston starting quarterback Greg Ward was listed as a “probable” starter by Herman, who said his quarterback suffered a soft tissue shoulder injury in the win over Oklahoma.

Soccer

The Lady Cards got their first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Southern on Sept. 5 in Baton Rouge to improve to 1-5 on the season. It was also the first shutout for freshman goalkeeper Rachel Gries who made six saves.

Junior M.J. Eckart scored two goals and fellow junior Samantha Moreno netted the third.

“It was great to get that first win, but we can’t be satisfied with that,” said head coach Steve Holeman. “I saw some good things in that game, especially in the second half, but we have to build off of that. Southern Miss is another one of those tough teams we have scheduled to make us better. I am anxious to see how we respond.”

LU will next travel to Hattiesburg to face Southern Miss (3-1) on Friday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m.

Volleyball

LU (0-6) will look to snap a six-match win streak this weekend when they participate in the Nike Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma. The Lady Cards will play three matches against Ohio University on Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. then a 4 p.m. tilt against UTSA and finish with Oklahoma on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Cross country

The men’s and women’s teams took second place, both behind Texas A&M, when they ran in the Aggie Opener at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course in the season opening meet Sept. 2.

The LU women finished with 47 points and the men 55 behind A&M’s 23 and 15, respectively. UTSA took third on both sides and the Texas Southern men finished in last.

“It was evident a lot of people did some work over the summer, and I’m happy with where we are,” said cross country coach Tony Houchin.

Evelyn Chavez and Jannika John finished second and third on the women’s side as Chavez finished in 14:25.1 and John in 14:30.0 in the 4K meter run.

Federico Gasbarri was the top Cardinal to finish on the men’s side, which was seventh in 19:19.4 for the 6K course.

“We wanted to get the men into a pack to run, to see how well they run like that,” said Houchin. “We were happy with what we saw today, but we still have some work to do.”

Next up for the Cardinals is the Justin Cooper Rice Invitational in Houston on Friday, Sept. 9.