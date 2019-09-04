Dr. J, Julius Erving to speak at LU Basketball Banquet

One of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, Julius “Dr. J” Erving will serve as the keynote speaker at the Lamar University basketball Tip Off Banquet scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Montagne Center at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased by calling (409) 880-1715. Tables are also available at four different levels – Platinum, Gold, Silver and Regular. The Platinum table is $15,000, while the Golds are $10,000 and Silver tables are $5,000. The Platinum, Gold and Silver tables come with 10 chairs and passes to the V.I.P. reception. Eight-seat regular tables are also available for $1,000.