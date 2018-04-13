Football season tickets available for purchase
Season tickets for the upcoming 2018 season are on sale through the LU Ticket Office. Renewals have been sent out, and previous year season-ticket holders have until Friday, May 4, to renew their seats.
Ticket prices are $45, $68, $90, $212, $335 and can be purchased online at lamarcardinals.com or by calling (409) 880-1715.
The 2018 Cardinals schedule is highlighted by six home games and a non-conference trip to Texas Tech (Sept. 8). Big Red is set to kick off the 2018 campaign at home Saturday, Sept. 1, against Kentucky Christian. The Cardinals will have new kick-off times in 2018, as all September home games will start at 6 p.m., with the rest of the season starting at 3 p.m.
Baseball
The baseball team continues to struggle this season as the Cardinals dropped a 15-3 non-conference game to Northwestern State at home on April 10 to fall to 7-26 overall.
The Cards were outhit 16-5 and committed 5 errors. Freshman Avery George collected his first collegiate hit of his career in his first at-bat, and senior Philip Ingram has a nine-game hit streak.
Lamar should see some success this weekend when hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (17-16, 3-9) for a three-game Southland Conference series Friday-Sunday with game times of 6 p.m., 4 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Jean Carlos “JC” Correa, the younger brother of Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, has verbally committed to continue to play college baseball at Lamar University.
The younger Correa, a second baseman for Alvin Community College, will have two years of eligibility left. He leads ACC in batting average (.404), hits (42), doubles (12), and on-base percentage (.500).
Softball
The Cards will travel to Conway this weekend for a pivotal three-game conference series against Central Arkansas April 13-14. LU (22-18, 8-7) is one game behind UCA (20-17, 9-6) in the conference standings.
Golf
Elodie Chapelet and Eva Martinez won both of their matches on the day as the women’s golf team placed second at the Cardinal Challenge at the Beaumont Country Club on April 9.
The Cardinals were 3-2 winners over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the morning round of the match-play tournament to move into the finals against South Alabama, which was a 4-1 winner over Stephen F. Austin in the other first-round match. The title match came down to the wire, with South Alabama claiming a 3-2 win as Caroline Berge parred the 18th hole to hold on for a 1-up victory over LU’s Brooke Duzan in the fifth spot.
The Cardinals got off to a slow start in the morning match against the Islanders before heating up as the temperature rose. Chapelet battled back after being down by two just four holes into her match against Autumn Bynum in the No. 1 spot for a 2 and 1 victory. Olivia Le Roux did get off to a quick start in the third position, winning three of the first four holes before holding on for a 2-1 victory.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won at the fourth and fifth spots to even the match at 2, as it all came down to a battle between Martinez and Brooklyn Sutton of the Islanders in the No. 2 spot to decide the match. Martinez evened the match with a birdie on the 133-yard, par-3 17th hole. After both players made par on the 18th hole, the match came down to a playoff, with Martinez winning on the second extra hole to propel the Cardinals into the finals.
“I think the weather affected us early,” said coach Jessica Steward. “We had to come back in some matches in the morning.”
In the title match against the Jaguars, Chapelet cruised to a 4-3 win over Siti Shaari in the No. 1 spot, while Martinez, who never trailed, claimed a 1-up win over Julie Hovland in the second spot.
The Jaguars would win the final three matches, claiming the title with Berge’s par on the 18th hole.
“Brooke battled back in both of her matches, which was good to see,” Steward said. “Elodie and Eva have a wealth of experience in match play, and that showed today.”
LU returns to action when they compete at the Southland Conference Championships that get underway April 16 at the Woodcrest Golf Club in Montgomery, Texas. The three-day, 54-hole event runs through April 18.
“It opened our eyes as to how we are dealing with pressure. Some players dealt with it well, others are not,” Steward said. “We’ll learn from what we did well, and we’ll work on what we didn’t do well.”
Sam Dumez shot a 1-under-par 71 to help the men’s team to move past Western Carolina to finish 12th at the Gary Koch Invitational that concluded April 10.
Dumez birdied two of the final three holes to finish tied for 46th at 7-over-par 223 on the 7,042-yard, par-72 layout at the Gaston Country Club as the Cardinals posted their best round of the tournament, a 6-over 294 to pick up 10 strokes on Western Carolina to finish one shot ahead of the Catamounts. LU had a three-day total of 897, while Western Carolina finished at 898.
“I was very proud of the way we competed today,” coach Jessie Mudd said. “It was a great way...
