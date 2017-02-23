Former Beaumont Bulls players, coaches form new youth team

Related Gallery: Southeast Texas Oilers registration event

The Beaumont Bulls youth football team’s season ended early in October 2016 after their head coach was fired following the team’s kneeling protests, but many former players banded together and created a new team, the Southeast Texas Oilers.

The Oilers held their first registration event Sunday, Feb. 16, in Rogers Park.

April Parkerson, vice president of the Oilers, said the in-person registration event was “pretty successful.”

“Our rosters are one-third of the way filled,” she said after the event.

Another 14 kids have signed up online as of Feb. 22, according to Parkerson.

The Southeast Texas Oilers is now registered under the Texas Youth Football and Cheer Association (TYFA), based out of San Antonio. The Beaumont Bulls team is still under the Bay Area Football League (BAFL).

Former head coach Rah-Rah Barber is now president of the new team.

Parkerson believes TYFA offers the team more opportunities.

“[TYFA is] the largest football organization in Texas, and one of the largest in the US,” she said. “They’re more competitive, their ages start at 4 and they go all the way up to 13 … so our senior boys could come back and play.”

“Some of them would have aged out with BAFL or any of the other organizations here. Not only that, there’s no zone restrictions or weight limits. TYFA was the only organization that allows that.”

Parkerson encourages parents to “continue to sign their children up online or attend one of our upcoming [in-person] registration events.”

Online registration is available at www.setxoilers.com.