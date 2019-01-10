Harmony earns 100th win at Lamar, Barrs joins elite company

Lamar women’s basketball coach Robin Harmony won her 100th career game as the Cardinal head coach when the team defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-58 on Jan. 5. The win is also the team’s 35th consecutive victory at the Montagne Center.

Harmony became only the third coach in program history to win 100 games.

Moe Kinard led four players for the Cardinals in double-figures as she scored 25 points. Jadyn Pimentel followed with 19 points. Miya Crump and Chastadie Barrs followed with 18 points and 11 points respectfully. Barrs led LU with nine assists and seven steals.

“We were worried about this game because A&M-Corpus Christi is a good team,” said Harmony. “Our kids came out and played for 40 minutes and we hung in there. We found a way to win and this is a big win for our team.”

Barrs joined elite company becoming the second player ever in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 steals in a career.

“It is an honor for Chastadie to join the likes of Ticha Penicheiro in becoming the second player to accomplish this feat,” stated Harmony. “She has been a four-year player for Lamar and has been a consistent player over her career. She has helped the Lamar women’s basketball team get to where we are at today.”

She joins Ticha Penicheiro of Old Dominion as the only players to do so. Penicheiro was a two-time All-American and four-time all-conference player for ODU. Following her days at ODU, she went on to be a four-time WNBA All-Star, three-time All-WNBA selection and won an WNBA Championship in 2005 with the Sacramento Monarchs. “It is such an honor to join Ticha in accomplishing this feat,” said Barrs. “I wouldn’t be here without the help of my coaches and teammates. Without them it wouldn’t be possible. The hard work I have put in has paid off with success on and off the court.” The Cards (9-4, 2-0) played New Orleans on Jan. 9 and will host the next two games at home beginning Saturday, Jan. 12 with a home title against Central Arkansas at 2 p.m. LU will play Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m.