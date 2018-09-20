Hurricane Pro Wrestling fans can expect huge announcement at Saturday's show

Gale-force winds are forecest inside the Beaumont Civic Center as Hurricane Pro Wrestling returns this Saturday, Sept. 22 with a loaded card featuring seven exciting matches. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 (family 4-pack $30) and can be purchased online at www.hurricanepro.info or at the door.

The main event will see Hurricane Pro champion Jordan Jensen defend his title against “Unholy” Gregory James. A veteran on the Texas Independent circuit, James wrestled on WWE Raw this past Monday in Dallas.

HPW tag team champions Make Your Own Path continue to ride the wave of luck and will once again put the championship belts on the line versus the Pump Patrol’s Jared Wayne and Curt Matthews.

The HPW cruiserweight title is up for grabs when champion Don Rodrigo faces Billy Wayne Fletcher and his lovely valet, Divinity.

Just back from a wrestling tour in Japan, HPW fan-favorite “Ruthless” Ryan Davidson goes one-on-one with J. Serious plus Vordell Walker takes on masked Luchadore Rey Fury and Buku Dao (also seen on a recent WWE Raw) battles Steve-O-Reno.

Jonny Flex and Nathan Bradley, who competed as a tag team at WWE Raw in New Orleans earlier this month, will square off in singles competition.

Fans attend will also hear a huge match announcement regarding Women’s champion Miranda Alize. That event will take place Oct. 13.

The Civic Center is located at 701 Main in downtown Beaumont.

