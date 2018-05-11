Hurricane Pro Wrestling going all out for 1st women's title match on June 16

Hurricane Pro Wrestling is going all out to crown their first ever women’s champion at their next show at the Beaumont Civic Center on Saturday, June 16. A star-studded lineup already invited to compete for the coveted new title in a Gauntlet match just got bigger as former Impact Wrestling women’s champion Chelsea Green intends to add the HPW Women’s Championship belt to her already impressive trophy case.

Also scheduled for the show are The Pump Patrol, HPW heavyweight champion Terrell Tempo, Jordan Jensen, Ashton Jacobs, Estrella Galactica and many more.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and first match is slated for 7 p.m.

A limited number of VIP packages will be sold for $25, which includes early entry into the event at 5 p.m. plus autograph meet and greet with the ladies of the title match including Chelsea Green, Miranda (WWE Mae Young Classic competitor), Phoebe, Hyan and Sheeva as well as a free commemorative Hurricane Pro T-shirt.

VIP tickets as well as general admission tickets ($10) and Family 4 Pack ($30) can be purchased online by clicking HERE.

The Beaumont Civic Center is located at 701 Main St. in downtown Beaumont. For more information, view Hurricane Pro on Facebook.