Lamar football: Head coach Mike Schultz adds OL coach
Mike Schultz has already put together an impressive staff of assistant coaches during the short offseason after being hired as the new head football coach at Lamar Univeristy on Dec. 22, 2016. As spring camp started March 21, Schultz had to replace offensive line coach Brad Bedell, who left for the same position at Boise State late last week.
Schultz wasted no time and hit another big-time hire replacing Bedell with Jamal Powell, who comes over from James Madison University last season after going 14-1 and win the FCS National Championship.
He comes to Lamar after two seasons at JMU where the offensive line was tops in program history. JMU set several conference records last season and ranked second in FCS in 46.7 points per game. Powell coach two All-Americans and three all-conference linemen.
Powell was also an assistant at West Viriginia State, Texas A&M, Seton Hall, Centre College and Southwest Baptist University.
From Channelview, Powell was highly recruited out of high school and played college football at TCU when Schultz was an assistant coach under Dennis Franchione and Gary Patterson. Powell was an All-American, first team Confernence USA lineman who also played in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans as well as a stint in the Canadian Football League (British Columbia, Hamilton).
He and his wife Rachel have two daughters and one son.