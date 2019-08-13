Lamar University to sell beer at athletic events

Beginning for the 2019 football season Lamar University has approved the sale of beer to the general public at all football games announced LU Director of Athletics Marco Born Monday morning. In addition to football games, beer will also be sold at basketball and baseball games.

“We will never stop looking for ways to enhance the amenities at Provost Umphrey Stadium,” said Born. “This is an idea that has been discussed for some time. Fans, 21 and older, will have the option to purchase beer, regardless of seating. A lot of time, effort and thought went into this decision from numerous departments on campus. This is something that we believe will add to our gameday atmosphere.”

There will be ID stations set up at all four entrances to the stadium where fans will receive a wristband. No beer will be served without a wristband. Fans will be limited to two beers per person during any trip in line with the sale of beer ending at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

This new addition to the gameday experience at Provost Umphrey Stadium will begin for the 2019 season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Bethel (TN) University. The Thursday night contest will kick off at 7 p.m.