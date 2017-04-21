LU softball to host national ranked Baylor

The Lamar Cardinals softball team (22-21) will host nationally ranked Baylor on Tuesday, April 25, for one non-conference game beginning at 4 p.m.

The Bears (35-7), ranked No. 13, defeated the Cardinals 5-3 back on Feb. 18 during their tournament in Waco. To purchase tickets, view lamarcardinals.com or call (409) 880-1715.

Before the Cards square off with the Bears, they have a date with Southland Conference first-place McNeese (30-14, 16-2) in Lake Charles for three games beginning Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m. followed by a double-header Saturday at 4 p.m.

Tennis

The Lamar men’s tennis team will host a Senior Day alumni match Saturday, April 22, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Thompson Family Tennis Center. The match provides fans one final opportunity to say thank you to LU’s class of 2017 seniors while welcoming back former LU tennis standouts.

wLU will honor its four seniors – Michael Feucht, Jeandre Hoogenboezem, Juuso Laitinen and Nikita Lis – who will then play matches with former Lamar tennis players.

These four seniors will leave as one of the best classes to ever. The class of 2017 has posted a 60-36 (.625) record during their career, including an 18-6 (.750) Southland Conference mark. The seniors have transformed the Thompson Family Tennis Center into a tough place for opponents to play and produced a 26-6 (.813) record at home during the past four seasons.

Baseball

Senior Cutter McDowell had a special game at the plate with two home runs, but back-to-back long balls in the second inning sparked No. 8 LSU’s offense as the Tigers downed the Cards 10-4 on April 18 at Alex Box Stadium in non-conference action in Baton Rouge.

LU will next take their SLC 9-9 record on the road this weekend for a three-game series at Abilene Christian (10-23, 1-17). The teams will play Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Cards will return home for mid-week non-conference action Tuesday, April 25 when they host Texas Southern at 4 p.m.

Track & field

Led by Alexandra Sokolova’s flashy 2:11.10 run in the 800 meters, the Lamar distance squad had a positive day when it represented the track and field program at the Bryan Clay Invitational, hosted Azusa Pacific at Cougar Athletic Stadium on April 14-15 in Azusa, Calif.

Sokolova’s time, tops in the Southland Conference at the start of the week, was third in her heat and jumped to second place in the all-time outdoor list at Lamar. Her time was just 1.14 seconds short of Verity Ockenden’s 2:10.04 record set in 2015. It was her all-time personal best with the Cardinals and was more than a minute and half faster than her previous outdoor mark, set at the same race last season.

She joined TaMar Hicks and Freddie Gasbarri as athletes to set personal bests in their events April 14. Hicks ran his lifetime best 800 time of 1:51.16, which was more than a second faster than both his indoor and outdoor previous bests. Gasbarri raced in the 1500m, along with Cormac Kelly, and ran 3:47.73 in the event. Much like Sokolova, his previous best was at the same meet last season (3:48.41).

Gasbarri’s mark would sit as the best in the Southland Conference and Hicks’ time third at the start of the week.

Kelly finished with his best time in the event on the season, 3:54.71. It topped his 3:59.10 mark set at the Victor Lopez Classic early this season.

“We’re moving in the right direction and taking several positive steps,” said distance coach Tony Houchin. “Having times that sit towards the top of the Southland standings gives up plenty of confidence, but we have plenty more work to do.”

Golf

LU’s Zander Gous tied for third place to lead the Cardinals to a second-place finish at the Longhorn Shootout on April 15 in Austin.

Gous shot a 1-over-par 72 in the morning round before carding a 4-under-par 67 in the afternoon on the 7,410-yard, par-71 layout at the UT Golf Club to finish at 3-under 139 for 36 holes.

All six LU golfers had better scores in the afternoon round. The Cardinals had a 374 in the morning before rebounding with a 362 in the afternoon to finish at 26-over-par 736 in the event that saw each team have six players, with the best five scores of each round counting.

“The first round was tough because we didn’t get to play a practice round,” said head coach Jessie Mudd. “I thought they played solidly for never seeing the course. In the second round, they obviously knew what to expect at each hole, and they performed.”

The host Texas Longhorns, ranked 15th in the nation, won the tourney with a team total of 11-under-par 699. Houston was third at 740, while Texas State was fourth with a two-round total of 755.

Doug Ghim of Texas won the event at 6-under 136 after rounds of 71 and 65. Ghim finished one shot ahead of teammate Scottie Scheffler, who had rounds of 69 and 68 to finish at 137. Gous finished in a tie with Steven Chervony of Texas, who shot a 69 in the morning and a 70 in the second round.

Women’s hoops

Coach Robin Harmony announced that Lola Bracy and McKenzie Alton have signed National Letters of Intent to attend LU on women’s basketball scholarships commencing with the 2017-18 season. Both are freshmen who will have four years of eligibility.

Bracy (5-7 guard) helped lead Kirkwood High School to the Class 5A state championship in Missouri. She is listed as the 11th-best prospect in the nation and third in Missouri by Max Preps,

“Lola knows how to win, coming off a state championship,” Harmony said. “Her motor is always running at full speed. She will be a great complement to our style on offense and defense.”

Alton (5-11) helped lead Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, Washington to a 26-3 record last season, including a 16-0 mark in league play as the team reached the Class 4A Washington State Tournament.

“McKenzie is the knockdown shooter with size that we have been looking for,” said Harmony. “She can hit the 3 at will and also has a mid-range shot. She has a great basketball IQ and will make an impact in her career at Lamar University.”