Marco Born named new Lamar Athletic Director

Marco Born has been named Lamar University Director of Athletics announced President Dr. Kenneth R. Evans Thursday morning. Born will take over for Norman Bellard who has been serving on an interim basis since November.

“Mr. Born brings the student-athlete perspective and excellent administrator experience to his new role as athletics director at Lamar University,” said Dr. Evans. “His vision for the complementary relationship between athletics and academics is particularly impressive. Mr. Born has a passion for the role athletics can and should play in enhancing the overall university for students, staff and/or faculty as well as the community at large. I look forward to working with him as we build upon the rich tradition of Lamar University and its athletic programs.”

“In addition, I would also like to thank Norman Bellard for his hard work as the interim during the transition. I am extremely grateful for everything he has done for the athletics department these past few months,” added Dr. Evans.

Born comes to Beaumont after spending the previous four years at Louisiana Tech. He was named the senior associate athletics director for external affairs in August 2014 before being promoted to executive associate athletics director in July 2017. During his time in Ruston, Born oversaw the fundraising, marketing and promotions, ticket sales, multi-media rights, licensing and merchandising for Bulldog and Lady Techster athletics.

Born left a paper trail of success in Ruston as overall revenue for the department increased by 148 percent in fiscal year 2017, and overall fundraising revenue increased by 252 percent during that time.

Born also spearheaded a fundraising campaign that led to significant upgrades and renovations to the athletic facilities. Louisiana Tech opened the Davison Athletics Complex in September 2015, a 70,000-plus squad foot, $22-million facility located in the south end zone of Joe Aillet Stadium. The facility was referred to as a “game-changer” for Louisiana Tech University and its athletics department. Just a year after opening the complex, Louisiana Tech unveiled the plans for $18.6 million press box renovations and guest suite facility at Joe Aillet Stadium. In October 2015, Louisiana Tech also announced upgrades to their baseball and softball facilities, which included the installation of new playing surfaces at both venues.

“My family and I are very excited to be joining the Lamar University family,” said Born. “(Louisiana Tech Athletics Director) Tommy McClelland spoke very highly of Lamar from his time in the Southland Conference. Lamar University has experienced a great deal of success in the past, and continues to be successful. The more research I did the more excited I became about this opportunity. I believe Lamar University has great potential.”

A former standout tennis athlete at Middle Tennessee State, Born spent seven years at his alma mater serving in several different capacities. He joined MTSU athletics full time in June 2007 as a group sales and marketing representative before taking over as director of ticketing two years later. He was named assistant athletics director for ticketing and marketing in July 2011, and was promoted to associate athletics director in July 2013. During the 2013-14 season, MTSU increased overall ticket sales by 25 percent, and the women’s basketball program broke a school record for attendance by averaging nearly 5,000 fans per game – a number which ranked among the nation’s top 20.

Behind Born’s leadership, MTSU also saw significant improvements to its athletics facilities. Those projects included $1.4 million for new football playing surface, $11 million basketball arena renovation and new softball hitting facility. Prior to joining the athletics staff, Born originally made a name for himself as a standout athlete with the Blue Raiders. During his career, Born won a NCAA Doubles Championship and received All-American honors for his work on the court. He is also a member of the MTSU Athletics Hall of Fame.