Orange Car Show cancelled due to unfavorable weather.

UPDATE: Orange CVB has cancelled their community car show scheduled for March 2 due to unfavorable weather.

The first motor show took place in Paris in 1898 at the famous Grand Palais and by the end of the 19th century, car shows had replaced bicycle shows. A few years later, America’s first “horseless carriage show” was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City and drew more than 10,000 spectators, who saw the Ransom Eli Olds’ prototype for the new “runabout.”

The Chicago Auto Show was the next up in 1901 and the first major automobile show to return to America after the war in 1950. Chevrolet and Pontiac introduced hardtop models, while Nash premiered its compact Rambler. Then came the Aston Martin DB5 used by James Bond in the film Goldfinger at the 1965 New York Auto Show.

Aside from car shows debuting new vehicles, they became a destination of fellowship where communities and car enthusiast came together.

The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the Orange Riverfront Car Show on Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion, located at 601 W. Division Ave.

“The City of Orange is excited to bring something new for citizens and visitors to take part in,” said Brandy Judice, Convention and Visitors Bureau Coordinator. “The car show will provide loads of fun for all ages, we encourage families to come and spend the day with us and enjoy this free event.”

Show will include a number of classic cars, children’s activities, and complimentary lunch including hotdogs and beverages. Judging of the car show will begin at 1:30 p.m. where the Top 25 entries will receive a trophy, in addition to the Mayor’s Award, Fire Chief’s Award, and Police Chief’s Award.

“If the weather is cooperating, we could have 100-150 cars,” said Tommy Little, who is a member of the Lake Charles Antique Car Club. “It’s a great wholesome family atmosphere, free food, plus car guys love to show off their cars.”

Little said patrons can expect to see a vast array of cars such as modern, classic, antique, corvettes, mustangs and models from the 1940s on up including Little’s 1965 Superformance Mark III Cobra (blue with white stripes).

“I’ve been wanting that car for 30 years,” said Little. “You don’t see a lot of them out there. I would read ‘Car and Driver’ magazine about the Cobras and thought they were just awesome. When you pull into a parking lot they hear you coming, You can hear the Cobra from a block and a half away.”

Little explained his love of car shows began in 2004 when he and his youngest son restored a 1970 MGB British roadster then would take it to shows in Tennessee, Houston and New Orleans.

“Bring the kids,” said Little. “You want to get the kids involved and spark a dream. I have young kids come up all the time and say they want a car like mine and I tell them it’s very easy – stay in school, get an education, get a job, save your money, take care of your family and buy a car.”

Little also said that don’t be afraid to talk to the car owner.

“They love to explain what they did to the car and show you,” he said. “Some will let you climb in the car and take pictures.”

Please note, no dogs, no pets, no bicycles, and no skateboards will be allowed at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion.

For additional information, please contact the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at (409) 883-1011.

Car registration begins at 8 a.m.

“This is great tool to showcase Orange,” said Little. “You can highlight local restaurants, the Lutcher Theater, Lamar Orange and the Riverfront Pavilion is absolutely gorgeous.”

Chad Cooper is the Entertainment Editor. Email at cooper [at] theexaminer [dot] com