Prep time for dove, teal and deer hunts

Opening day of dove season in the Central Zone is Sept. 1, the teal season opens on Sept. 10 and the bow season on deer is Oct. 1– Nov. 4. Just in case you want to get in on some alligator hunts, that season is open from Sept. 10-30 here in Southeast Texas. That’s how tight things are getting on the hunting scene. I’m seeing lots of deer feeders being loaded up at sporting goods stores, along with bags of corn and cases of shotgun shells.

First things first. Don’t forget that your old fishing and hunting license expires Aug. 31. You can get a hunting license online or wherever hunting and fishing sporting goods are sold. While purchasing your license, make sure and get several free copies of the 2016-17 Outdoor Annual. It’s the holy grail of hunting and fishing regulations for every county in Texas. I keep one in my truck, boat and in my dry box that goes on every hunting and fishing trip I make.

Each year, as the fall hunting seasons get underway, Texas hunters and anglers get rid of their expired, folded and hopefully well-used patchwork of a license and replace it with a freshly-purchased one. But there is a way to bypass this annual ritual – take care of licensing requirements for life with the purchase of a $1,800 Lifetime Super Combo license, or enter for the chance to win one through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Lifetime License Drawing for $5.

Entries for the drawing may be added to yearly license purchases at retailers, by phone (800) 895-4248 and online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/licensedraw. There is no limit on the number of entries that may be purchased.

This year, there are three chances to win, and entries are now being accepted. Winners will be drawn Oct. 3, Nov. 1 and Dec. 1. Entries not drawn will be automatically entered in the next drawing, so the earlier participants enter, the more chances they have to win.

Proceeds from entries go toward TPWD conservation efforts that will help keep hunting and fishing great in Texas.

Game wardens nab drug-addled idiots

Texas game wardens were recently on patrol during the early morning hours when they came upon a pickup parked in the middle of a one-lane bridge over a river. All four doors were wide-open and there was a man standing near the tailgate. After approaching the vehicle and asking the individual why he had parked in the middle of the bridge, the man replied that it wasn’t his truck and the owner was downstream bowfishing.

While talking to the man, the wardens observed in plain view a bong and pipe used for smoking marijuana. One of the wardens located a bag of marijuana and another pipe. After over a half-hour on the scene and believing the driver was hiding nearby, the warden used his PA to warn the driver he had five minutes to come out or an arrest warrant would be issued for his arrest. The owner and three other individuals quickly appeared. The owner admitted to owning the bong, a pipe and the bag of marijuana. Another individual owned up to the other pipe.

The vehicle was impounded and the owner was arrested for possession of marijuana. When asked why he parked in the middle of the bridge blocking traffic, he said the other guys in his truck said it was OK to do so.

Freshwater fishing report for East Texas

Sam Rayburn: Water murky, 85–89 degrees, 1.25 feet low. Bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and crankbaits. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and chartreuse jigs over brush piles. Bream are fair on crickets and nightcrawlers. Catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait.

Toledo Bend: Water murky, 85–89 degrees, 1.80 feet low. Bass are fair on watermelon/ blue flake soft plastic worms early and late. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs. Bream are good on crickets and nightcrawlers off docks. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

Fork: Water stained, 83–87 degrees, 1.37 feet low. Bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, black buzzbaits and Texas rigged craws flipped around bushes. White and yellow bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and stinkbait.

Houston County: Water lightly stained, 89–93 degrees, 0.76 feet low. Bass to 3.5 pounds are fair on black worms with chartreuse tails in creek channels and drop-offs in 10–15 feet. Crappie are slow. Bream are fair on live worms off grass beds. Channel and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with shad gizzards.

Livingston: Water stained, 86–90 degrees, 7 inches high. Bass are good on spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on trolled tubes, pet spoons, and Charlie slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Blue catfish are good on shad. Yellow catfish are slow.