Sports Shorts – March 2-8, 2017

Tyler and Vincent win Willie Ray Smith Awards

Record-setting running back Calvin Tyler Jr. and defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. were named winners of the 25th annual Willie Ray Smith Awards held Feb. 22 at the MCM Eleganté.

Tyler, who is signed to play college football at Oregon State in the fall, ran for a Silsbee school record of 2,827 yards and 29 touchdowns and became the third Silsbee player to win the Offensive Award.

The other three finalists were last year’s winner Jack Dallas (WO-S), Joel Denley (West Brook) and Roschon Johnson (PN-G).

Vincent, who will play at LSU, was the coverboy of The Examiner’s Southeast Texas High School Football guide. He had more than 60 tackles with eight interceptions with three being returned for scores.

The Defensive finalists were Logan LeJeune (PN-G), Deonte Henson (West Brook) and Morris Joseph (WO-S).

Jamaal Charles

After nine seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jamaal Charles has found himself on the market. The Chiefs, who drafted Charles in 2008, have released the 30-year-old who graduated from Port Arthur Memorial and went on to play college football at the University of Texas.

The four-time NFL All Pro ran for 7,260 yards and scored 64 yards for the Chiefs. In 2015, he tore his ACL and missed the season. Last year, he suffered another knee injury and missed the rest of that season.

High school basketball

The Legacy Christian Academy girls basketball team will play in the TAPPS 3A state tournament this weekend at McMurry University in Abilene.

The Lady Warriors (29-5), led by McDonald’s All-American and Baylor signee Alexis Morris, will play Friday, March 3, against Temple Central Texas Christian (26-9) at 8 p.m.

If Legacy wins, the Warriors will play in the TAPPS 3A state championship on Saturday against either Midland Classical (31-4) or Denton Calvary Academy (29-9).

On the boys side, only two local teams are still playing in the UIL basketball playoffs — Silsbee and Kountze.

The 4A No. 1 Silsbee Tigers (29-6) will play in the 3A Regional Tournament on Friday, March 3, against Waco La Vega (24-9) at 8 p.m. at Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville.

If the Tigers win, they will play either No. 7 Houston Yates (22-7) or Waco Connally (26-12) on Saturday at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to the 4A state tournament March 9-11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Lions of Kountze (24-10) are ranked No. 17 in Class 3A and will play No. 6 Teague (24-8) on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. versus No. 6 Teague at Waco Midway High School. If the Lions win, they will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. against No. 3 Jarrell (16-3) or No. 4 La Marque (22-15).

Golf

The boys met up for weekend games at Idylwild Golf Club on Feb. 24. Winners of the Front 9 with a 6-under were Tyson Tyner, Collier Nolte, Greg Creamer, Ralph Jordan, and Fred Young.

Back 9 winners with a 4-under were Trent Peddy, Gaines Wullenwaber, Kevin Wickland and Juim Mason.

The Idylwild MGA Points Tournament Championship Flight finished in a tie with Wullenwaber and Ward Lowe. Peddy was third.

Nederland

Nederland ISD found a replacement after longtime head football coach Larry Neumann retired, and it’s offensive coordinator Monte Barrow.

Barrow, who graduated from Nederland in 1986, was hired by Neumann in 1993 as an assistant then worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2001.

Jasper

Despite reports last week of Jasper ISD and head football coach Darrell Barbay parting ways, Barbay now has a contract extension and will now remain as the team’s head football coach.

The Bulldogs were 10-3 last season, winning the 8-4A Division II district title before losing in the third round of the playoffs to Gilmer, 50-28.

In five years, Barbay went 43-19 as the head coach of Jasper, and his overall record is 114-72 overall.

LC-M

A Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD athlete is being recognized by the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce as its Student of the Month for February.

Senior Ayson Simmons, a member of the LC-M varsity basketball team nominated by his head coach, Brad Jeffcoat.

“Ayson Simmons is not the best basketball player I’ve ever coached, but he is the best kid I have ever been around,” said Jeffcoat. “He is the most respectful, the most dependable and the most coachable kid to ever play for me. I am very proud of the year he’s had in basketball and even prouder of the person that he is.”

Simmons is also described as a “Quiet leader that lets actions speak much louder than words. He’s loyal, trust-worthy, responsible and self-motivated, with great follow through. His future goals include earning a degree in Business and Management.