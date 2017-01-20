Sports Shorts: Former Ozen standout garners national honor

John Comeaux, a freshman guard at Lamar State College Port Arthur, was named the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week on Jan. 11.

Comeaux, a graduate of Beaumont Ozen High School, earned the national junior college award after scoring 47 points against Panola College on Jan. 6.

Not only did the 47-point total set a new single-game scoring record at Lamar State College Port Arthur, but Comeaux also hit his final basket with two seconds left to give the Seahawks a 97-95 Region 14 win over Panola.

“John did a lot of great things against Panola and he deserves this recognition,” Seahawks head coach Lance Madison said. “He performed well under pressure and scored in critical situations, including the last-second basket that gave us the win.”

Comeaux is the fourth player under Madison to earn the coveted NJCAA national recognition. Nederland’s Colton Weisbrod was named Player of the Week this past season, while former players Mambi Diawara and Charles “Tre” Bennett also captured the honor. Until Comeaux’s 47-point outburst, Bennett held the school’s single-game scoring record with 45 points against Lee College in January 2014.

Harlem Globetrotters star visits St. Anthony

In advance of the Harlem Globetrotters game in Beaumont on Tuesday, Jan. 24, El Gato Melendez brought the “ABCs of Bullying Prevention” program to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The interactive program focused on action, bravery and compassion, comprising the ABCs. The presentation also featured the team’s signature ball handling skills and humor.

Sam Rayburn to host fishing tournament

The 2017 T-H Marine Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament season will open Saturday, Jan. 21, for Cowboy Division anglers with an event on Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Navionics. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for awards of up to $8,000 in the one-day tournament.

The bass fishing on Sam Rayburn is expected to be excellent for this Cowboy Division opener. Competitors will likely be seen fishing drains and grass flats with lipless crankbaits. Anglers will also be seen picking apart the fishery’s vast natural cover including stumps and deep grass. Crankbaits near rocky humps should also be a strong pattern. Five bass weighing 20 pounds will most likely be needed to take top honors at this event.

The 2017 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season and five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.