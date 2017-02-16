Texas father and son to compete in Bassmasters Classic on Conroe

I first began fishing with BASS pro Alton Jones over 30 years ago. At that time, he was just out of Baylor and working as a fishing guide on lakes in Central Texas. He was very good at catching both largemouth and smallmouth bass.

While going to Baylor, he met and married Jimmye Sue. After college, she got a job as a nurse, while Alton had thoughts of becoming a professional bass fishing pro.

One day while fishing, he asked me what I thought about him going pro. At the time I was pretty much writing nothing but stories on pro bass fishermen. I knew how difficult it was to become a successful pro angler. Thousands had tried, and most had failed. My advice to Alton was to keep his day job. It’s a good thing he didn’t listen to me.

Flash forward, and now you’ll find that this Texas angler has gone on to win many tournaments including a Bassmaster Classic – the world series of tournament bass fishing. Better than that, his 24-year old son Alton Jones Jr. will be competing against his father, along with the best bass anglers in the world, in the upcoming March 24-26 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Conroe.

“The only word I can use to describe the situation is ‘blessed,’” said the elder Jones, who won a Classic title in 2008 on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell. “Back when I won, at that moment, the idea that he and I would someday fish a Classic together was just a dream. It wasn’t really until he started fishing the Bassmaster Opens that it truly hit me I might be fishing against my son someday.”

These two Texas anglers will become only the fourth father/son duo to compete in the event, joining Bill and Greg Ward, Guido and Dion Hibdon, and Denny and Chad Brauer.

The 47th world championship of bass fishing, the GEICO Bassmaster Classic will host 52 of the world’s best bass anglers competing for more than $1 million. Competition and takeoff will begin each day at Lake Conroe Park (146 TX-105, Montgomery) at 7:20 a.m. There will be off-site parking and shuttles for fans wanting to attend the takeoff. Weigh-ins will be held daily at 3 p.m. in the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park.

In conjunction, the Bassmaster Classic Outdoor Expo will be open daily only a block from Minute Maid Park at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Expo hours are Friday, March 24, noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

Lumberton angler teams up to win Toledo Bend Bass Champs

Bryan Lohr of Lumberton and Kris Wilson of Montgomery topped a record 312 teams on Toledo Bend to take home over $20,000 with 36.11 pounds of bass this past weekend.

With water temperatures rising and the full moon overhead, many teams found huge bass staging for the spawn.

Wilson and Lohr said they fished structure in about 17 feet of water with a 3/4-ounce 6th Sense Hybrid casting jig. At one point, they were actually culling bass over 6 pounds.

Second-place winners Ben and Bryan South had a five-fish limit weighing 32.21 pounds. They fished flats in 5 to 10 feet of water with a 6th Sense Quake Series crankbait.

Sean Kennon and Jordan Hollingsworth placed third while fishing with 3/4 ounce Football jigs in 25’of water.

Six teams brought in bass weighing over 8 pounds. Heaviest bass of the day weighed 10.71 pounds.

Applications being accepted for Texas game warden cadet class

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is building its next generation of elite state law enforcement officers with the 62nd Texas Game Warden Cadet class. Applications are being accepted now through March 31.

“We are beginning the process of hiring and training the next generation of conservation law enforcement professionals. We encourage anyone interested in becoming a Texas Game Warden to apply,” said Col. Craig Hunter, TPWD Law Enforcement Director. “Since 1895, Texas game wardens have protected the people of Texas through professional law enforcement services that include land, water and air patrols; search and rescue; and tactical operations, all while working to conserve and protect the natural resources of our state.”

Applicants must be 21 years of age before the projected graduation date of August 2018, and have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university prior to Sept. 1, 2017. Applicants must also undergo a preliminary interview, background investigation and physical skills tests focusing on agility and swimming. Persons interested in strengthening their swimming skills should contact the American Red Cross to take a swimming course.

All cadets are required to live at the Game Warden Training Center near Hamilton, Texas, for the duration of the 30-week training period.

After graduation, new game wardens will be assigned to vacant stations throughout Texas with the responsibility of protecting the state’s natural resources. Game wardens also protect lives by enforcing the Water Safety Act and conducting standard peace officer duties.

Candidates can apply online. Application deadline for the 62nd Texas Game Warden Cadet class is March 31, 2017.

For more information, check the game warden website or contact Texas game warden recruiters Lt. Kevin Malonson at kevin [dot] malonson [at] tpwd [dot] texas [dot] gov and Warden Eric Howard at eric [dot] howard [at] tpwd [dot] texas [dot] gov, or call 877-229-2733.