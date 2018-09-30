Women’s golf to host alumni outing

The Lamar University women’s golf team announced the 2018 Alumni Day, hosted by the current Cardinals at the Beaumont Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 20. Alumna will be able to pair up with a current Lamar student-athlete or coach for a fun day of golf and camaraderie.

“I really hope that our alumna stay connected to the program and continue to feel like they are a part of our family, no matter how long ago they may have graduted,” said head coach Jessica Steward. “This event is a way for them to interact with our current players and reconnect with former teammates. Last year’s alumni event was a success, and I’d like to keep growing it each year.”

The event will cost $50 per participating alumna with the price of admission also including beverages, awards, 18 holes of golf with a cart, and a participant gift. Please register by Oct. 15. To do so, call (409) 926-4417 or email jsteward3 [at] lamar [dot] edu.